A national service of thanksgiving will take place on Friday (3 June) for the Queen's platinum jubilee, and while most members of the royal family will be in attendance, the monarch will miss the service after experiencing "discomfort" during Thursday's celebrations.

Prince Andrew will also not be in attendance after testing positive for Covid-19.

The service is the second day of jubilee celebrations, following beacon lighting and the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday.

