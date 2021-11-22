Queensland Police discovered more than $4 million in cash after officers performed a “random intercept”.

The driver has since been charged with money laundering.

Queensland officers said a police patrol observed a man acting suspiciously near a vehicle parked before placing a large suitcase in the boot of this vehicle as they approached.

Officers spoke to the 28-year-old, who became nervous and elusive.

“Do you want to tell me what’s in that bag?” they asked the man.

After cutting zip ties off a bag, officers located more than $4.1 million of Australian dollars wrapped in plastic inside two suitcases.

Sign up to our daily newsletters.