A quick-thinking Virginia officer pulls his colleague out of the path of an out-of-control vehicle.

Gate City Police Department Officer Jessica McGraw was conducting an accident investigation when she was joined by Officer Matthew Stewart.

Both officers are talking on the side of the road when a driver of a white vehicle loses control and swerves across the median.

Officer Stewart spots the skidding car making a beeline for his colleague’s vehicle.

Within a moments notice, he grabs Officer McGraw and pulls her to safety as the patrol vehicle is collided into.

Besides a minor leg injury sustained by Officer Stewart, the pair emerged unharmed.