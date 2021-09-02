Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has suggested Dominic Raab showed “not a shred of humility” over the Afghanistan crisis.

The Labour MP hit out at the foreign secretary after he was grilled by colleagues over Britain’s withdrawal from the nation, suggesting some of Raab’s answers “defied belief.”

“With thousands still stranded in Afghanistan and the chaos we’ve witnessed over recent weeks, the foreign secretary turned up to the committee today completely unprepared and unable to answer basic questions and showing not a shred of humility,” Nandy said.