Dominic Raab has admitted the UK government thought it was “unlikely” that Kabul would fall to the Taliban in 2021.

While being grilled by MPs over Britain’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, the foreign secretary also said that only a “steady deterioration” of the situation was expected once troops left in August.

“It was unlikely Kabul would fall this year. That was the central assessment,” Mr Raab said.

The foreign secretary also wanted to make it “clear” that the view was shared by other Nato allies, while also suggesting the government had contingency plans.