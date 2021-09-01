Watch live as Dominic Raab questioned by MPs on Afghanistan crisis

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is being questioned by MPs on Britain’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Labour have described the government’s handling of the situation as “the biggest failure of foreign policy in a generation” and will grill Raab over accusations that the UK did not anticipate the Taliban’s swift takeover last month.

Despite heavy criticism, a spokesperson for Boris Johnson has suggested the prime minister has “full confidence” in his foreign secretary and is not planning to remove him.

Mr Raab has also come under scrutiny for being on holiday in Crete while Kabul fell to the Taliban.