Dominic Raab says the UK will test that the Taliban will be true to their word, as he insists he will maintain dialogue with the militant group in an effort to secure safe passage for Britons out of Afghanistan.

Speaking in Islamabad, Raab said: “We don’t recognise the Taliban as a government.”

He did, however, add that he “does see the importance of being able to engage and have a direct line of communication”.

It comes as the UK announced £30m in aid to bordering countries to help provide shelter and sanitation for the thousands of refugees expected to flee the Taliban regime.