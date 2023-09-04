The Raac concrete crisis in schools is an “utter shambles” for the Tories, Labour’s shadow education secretary minister has said.

Last week, more than 100 schools, nurseries and colleges in England were told by the government to close classrooms and other buildings that contain aerated concrete that is prone to collapse.

Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson told the House of Commons: “This week, as the school year begins there is an awful lot of responsiblity for [government] ministers to take - what an utter shambles.”