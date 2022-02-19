Radio caller shocked at how well female pilot landed plane amid Storm Eunice’s strong wind

A radio caller told LBC he was “so proud” of the female pilot that landed the plane “amazingly” during Storm Eunice.

Caller Mario said he was landing in the UK on Friday (19 February) while the storm was battering the country with strong gusts of wind.

He said: “The pilot was a very young lady and I looked and I thought, you know what, in a storm, the worst for 30 years, I would have preferred the stereotypical 6’2 pilot that’d be able to hold the stick.”

“When she landed the plane, I was so proud of her”, he added later.