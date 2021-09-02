In the above video, you can see the touching moment a member of the Royal Air Force holds a little girl’s hand as they board one of the evacuation flights leaving Kabul .

While the UK managed to successfully evacuate many thousands of people from the country after the Taliban retook control, several questions remain about how the return of the militant group to power couldn’t have been foreseen sooner.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has promised a “rigorous process” to establish how the UK intelligence services failed to predict the speed of the Taliban takeover.