RAF jets have been scrambled in response to “unidentified aircraft” approaching the UK.

Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, in Moray, Scotland, and a Voyager tanker from RAF Brize Norton have been launched in a ‘Quick Reaction Alert’ mission.

UK Defence Journal editor George Allison said on Twitter that the Voyager tanker is transmitting a transponder code indicating it is “conducting a NATO air policing mission”.

This he adds is a mission “which aims to preserve the security of Alliance airspace”.

An image on flightradar24.com shows the Voyager circling north of Scotland.

