RAF Typhoons intercept four Russian bombers approaching UK airspace

RAF Typhoon fighter jets "intercepted and escorted" four Russian aircraft "out of the UK's area of interest" on Monday.

The planes were "scrambled" from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray after two Tu-95 Bear H and two Tu-142 Bear F bombers approached Britain.

"Our Typhoon fighters escorted the Russian aircraft out of the UK's area of interest. At no time did the Russian bombers enter UK sovereign airspace," the RAF said in a statement following the incident.

Jets were also launched to intercept approaching aircraft on Tuesday - the second day in a row.

