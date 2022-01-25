Man dragged along platform after falling from moving train

Police at a railway station in India jumped into action to save a man who had been dragged along the platform after trying to board a moving train.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, shows the man attempting to jump into a carriage as the train departed from Vasai railway station in Mumbai on 23 January.

He misjudges his jump and falls from the door, grabbing onto the footboard of the train as it drags him along the platform.

Luckily, an official notices the incident unfold and with the help of two others, drags the man to safety.

Sign up to our newsletters.