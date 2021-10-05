A Londoner recorded water pouring through her bathroom ceiling as the city was hit with torrential rain overnight.

Anouk Charbonnier recorded water pouring from her bathroom lights in Westminster at 5am this morning.

She attempts to minimise water damage to her apartment by laying towels and sheets down.

Workers have been unable to get to work as motorists also struggled to navigate waterlogged roads.

One motorist urged people to “allow for extra time while travelling” while filming waves rolling over a flooded section of the A4.

Two Tube lines and sections of the Overground along with the M23, Crawley junction 10A have also been closed.