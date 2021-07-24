Kentucky senator Rand Paul was on the receiving end of a prank call during a recent virtual townhall event.

Mr Paul was taking questions from constituents during the event. The aide hosting the event unsuspectingly queued up the rude prank, saying "We'll go ahead to our next question now. Mrs Alexis Toon, you are live with the senator".

The prank caller went on to say "Hi senator, I am a proud Kentucky citizen and I just wanted to tell you to get f***ed".

Mr Paul and his aide looked shocked and paused for a moment, before moving on.