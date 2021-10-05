Two members of a ransomware gang known for making demands of up to €70 million have been arrested in Ukraine, Europol has announced.

The arrests were the result of an operation between the French National Gendarmerie, the Ukrainian National Police and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as well as coordination from Europol and INTERPOL.

Footage released by the Ukrainian National Police shows police entering and searching an apartment in Ukraine and seizing cash and computers.

During the arrests, $375,000 in cash and two luxury vehicles worth €217,000 were seized and $1.3 million in cryptocurrencies was frozen.