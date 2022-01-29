CCTV footage shows rapist carrying his victim moments before the attack

CCTV footage captured the moment a rapist carries his victim through Leeds city centre in the early hours of the morning before attacking her.

The video was released by West Yorkshire Police in an appeal for witnesses after the woman was raped on 14 August 2015. Police eventually arrested Austin Osayande only after he was caught for a second assault on 10 September 2021.

Osayande pleaded guilty to one count of rape and another of sexual assault at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (28 January).

He remains in custody ahead of his sentencing hearing on 23 February.