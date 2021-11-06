Staff at a Rape Crisis centre were forced to close its counselling services waiting list earlier this year due to funding pressures and said the decision was “heart-breaking”.

Jocelyn Anderson, chief executive of the West Mercia Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre, said staff were “in tears” when it was reluctantly agreed to close its waiting list of 450, despite women, men and children as young as five being referred to its couneselling services.

Mrs Anderson told PA: “It’s the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in this job”.