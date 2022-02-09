Rapper Heather Morgan, aka Razzlekhan, whose accused in a massive $4.5bn bitcoin hack says she is ‘living ideal life’ in unearthed video.

On Tuesday, Morgan and her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein was arrested and accused of making 119,754 bitcoin disappear from the Bitfinexcryptocurrency exchange in 2016 - worth $4.5bn in today’s currency.

The Department of Justice alleges they laundered bitcoin through a darknet labyrinth that took the combined efforts of the FBI, DHS, and IRS to unravel.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here