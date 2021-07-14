Video shows a 2,200-year-old coin being cleaned after being unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 rail network in Hillingdon, West London. It is part of a rare set of 300 Iron Age potins, an early version of the coin, dating back to the 1st century BC. The “Hillingdon Hoard” – as it has been called – may be recognised as “treasure” under British law.

Archeologists made the discovery in August 2020 after a storm changed ground conditions, revealing a dark patch of soil that contained the metal disks.

“This is a once in a lifetime find,” archaeological consultant Emma Tetlow said.