Two rare orange lobsters have been given a new home after they were almost sold as food at a cash-and-carry store. The crustaceans, on sale at Makro in Leicester for £25, were identified by a former fishmonger, who alerted staff about their orange hue, which the chances of a lobster having that colour being one in 30 million. The pair are now housed at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham.

Natalie Emmerson, from the centre, told the BBC: “This is an unusual genetic mutation ... so the fact they’ve had two at the same fish counter is really unusual.”