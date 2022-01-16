‘Rare’ rotating ice disc phenomenon returns to Maine lake

A rare rotating ice disc formed in a Maine river, aerial footage shows.

The City of Westbrook released footage of the phenomenon after it formed on the Presumpscot River during snowy weather.

In the clip, the ice disc remains frozen solid in the middle of the lake, as though perfectly cut out.

Slim streams of water continue to flow around it.

The 100-yard-wide ice disc made its first appearance in 2019 before partially forming again in 2020.

Ice discs form as a result of a current and vortex under the ice.

