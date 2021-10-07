Two hairy rats crawl over fresh pastries in a London Sainsbury’s.

Anthony Mitson recorded the two pests scurrying over croissants before running back up the metal rack to hide behind a fridge containing milk and juice.

The video was filmed at the Essex Road, Islington, Sainsbury’s branch.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We have strict processes in place to deter pests.

“Our Essex Road store is temporarily closed for deep cleaning and to help pest control investigate this sighting and introduce additional preventative measures. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this will cause our customers and we will reopen as soon as we can.”