Angela Rayner jokes there ‘might be a vacancy for prime minister soon’

Angela Rayner has mocked Boris Johnson by suggesting “there might be a vacancy for prime minister soon”.

The shadow chancellor was standing in for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs when she attacked Mr Johnson for “governing shambolically” and suggested the opposition are ready to “take over and provide Britain with a better future”.

“I’ve heard on the grapevine there might be a vacancy for prime minister soon,” Ms Rayner said, firing back at the suggestion she has “aspirations” of her own to lead one day.

