Reclaim These Streets co-founder Jamie Klingler said Wayne Couzens’s whole life sentence for the murder of Sarah Everard 'doesn't bring her back'.

Mrs.Klinger spoke after the verdict saying: “It’s the only appropriate sentence for such an abhorrent crime but it doesn’t bring her back. No life sentence would’ve been enough”.

The former police officer has been handed a whole life order at the Old Bailey for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard with Lord Justice Fulford describing the circumstances of the murder as “grotesque”.