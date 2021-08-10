Students across the UK have received their A-level results after another year of coronavirus-hit education.

Hundreds of thousands of students have been given grades determined by teachers, rather than exams, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.

This year, a record high number of top grades were handed out, with 44.8 per cent of students achieving an A or A* grade.

UCAS has also confirmed that a record number of applicants from disadvantaged backgrounds in the UK have been offered an undergraduate place to study at university, with 26,640 students accepted.