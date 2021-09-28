A rusty, overloaded boat carrying a record number of migrants arrived at the Italian island of Lampedusa on Monday. With 686 people on board, was the single largest arrival in Italy registered since 2016, according to the United Nations’ refugee agency.

To date, Italy has this year recorded close to double the number of arrivals compared to last year. Spain, Greece and Cyprus are also seeing record numbers of migrants. The recent arrivals have added urgency to efforts by Mediterranean countries to pressure the European Union to assist in handling migrant flows.