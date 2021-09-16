Chelsea defender Reece James has shared CCTV footage of a group of burglars breaking into his house on Tuesday evening (14 September).

The England international revealed that a safe containing his Champions League winners medal was stolen as he played during Chelsea’s fixture against Zenit St Petersburg in the competition earlier this week.

His Super Cup winners medal and Euro 2020 runners-up medal were also inside the safe.

Posting the footage on Instagram, James confirmed that no one was in the house when the robbery took place and also suggested the police have “firm leads” on the suspects.