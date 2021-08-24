Facebook has announced the launch of its ‘Reels’ feature inside the Facebook app.

The Reels function was launched in August of 2020 on Instagram, but has not been present on Facebook until now.

Seen as a rival to TikTok, Reels allow users to create short-form video content, bringing more videos to photo sharing services like Instagram.

As Instagram was acquired by Facebook in 2012, Reels will be shown on both social networks, on both user feeds and stories. This will allow users to watch more content without leaving the Facebook or Instagram applications.