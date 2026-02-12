An Independent MP compared Reform UK MPs to “rubbish” whilst discussing the ongoing Birmingham bin crisis.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (11 February), Ayoub Khan asked Sir Keir Starmer to intervene and urge Birmingham City Council to reignite talks with Unite the Union.

“Rubbish is building up right beneath my nose,” he said, before gesturing to Nigel Farage, Richard Tice, and Sarah Pochin, who were all sitting directly below him.

The comment drew cheers, including laughter from Tice, while Pochin looked less than impressed.