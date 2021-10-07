Refuge charity stages a protest outside of Scotland Yard, the Metropolitan Police HQ, to raise awareness about violence against women.

The silhouettes represent the 16 women who have been killed by serving or former police officers since 2009 to call on the Government to put an end to violence against women.

Refuge ambassador Jo Brand calls on the Home Secretary Priti Patel to change the law and eradicate misogyny within Britain’s police force with the charity providing specialist services to survivors of domestic abuse.