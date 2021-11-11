The sails of the iconic Sydney Opera House were illuminated with poppies as Australia marked Remembrance Day on Thursday.

Services were held across the country to pay tribute to the thousands of soldiers who were killed in World War I.

In Sydney, a bugler played The Last Post as the opera house was lit up at dawn.

According to the Australian War Memorial website, almost 54,000 Australian soldiers lost their lives in WW1, while a further 155,000 were wounded in the conflict.

