A cascading poppy display has been unveiled in Manchester ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

The installation consists of thousands of ceramic poppies cascading down a 30-metre drop, pooling within a section of the Imperial War Museum in Salford Quays.

“Poppies: Wave and Weeping Window” was originally unveiled as part of an exhibition held at the Tower of London in 2014, where volunteers planted a sea of metal flowers.

The exhibition has since travelled to 19 different landmarks across the United Kingdom before becoming part of the museum’s collection in Manchester.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.