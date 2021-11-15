A Dragon Rapide aircraft dropped 80,000 poppies across the airfield during the Remembrance Sunday service at IWM Duxford in Cambridgeshire.

Following a solo Spitfire display, the Second World War plane took to the skies to release the poppies onto the ground below.

Those in attendance for the display at the Imperial War Museum also observed a two-minute silence at 11am to remember those who lost their lives in the two World Wars and subsequent conflicts.

