President Joe Biden was asked by reporters if he “trusts the Taliban” during a speech defending the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Appearing at the White House, he said the U.S. had “achieved” its goals in Afghanistan, before being caught off-guard by a journalist.

“Is that a serious question?” Biden replied.

“No, I do not trust the Taliban. It’s a silly question. Do I trust the Taliban? No. But I trust the capacity of the Afghan military, who is better trained, better equipped and more competent in terms of conducting war.”