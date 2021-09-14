A Boston reporter surprised her colleagues live on air by imitating Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look.

WCVB transport correspondent Katie Thompson borrowed a colleague’s scarf to cover her face during her traffic segment, referencing the head-to-toe black Balenciaga gown worn by the reality star at the fashion event.

Anchors of the program, Ed Harding and Antoinette Antonio just about kept their laughter under control, asking "What are you wearing?"

From under the bright red outfit, Ms Thompson joked "It was a moment, so I'm going to have a moment".