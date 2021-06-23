A reporter was forced to tell White House press secretary Jen Psaki that she had a fly sitting on her head during a briefing on Monday.

Reports said the fly hung around for about two minutes before the reporter alerted Ms Psaki to the insect and she swats it away.

‘At least it's not a cicada,’ Ms Psaki said while laughing in reference to large, clear-winged insects that have been frequently tormenting politicians and reporters alike on Capitol Hill, including President Joe Biden.