Republican senator Thom Tillis hosted his annual 'bi-paw-tisan' dog parade in Congress on Wednesday, where pups were seen dressed up in colourful costumes ahead of the Halloween weekend. One 'paw-some' outfit included a dress saying "tax the cats", in reference to Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Met Gala dress.

Others, meanwhile, poked fun at well-known politicians, such as House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell. Addressing attendees at the parade, Tillis said: "I think the thing about the event is we're just people who are dog lovers ... If you love dogs, you got to be a pretty good person."