Video resurfaces capturing Republicans praising Democrats Manchin and Sinema on filibuster

Republicans praising Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for their stance on the filibuster has resurfaced following failed efforts to change the rules of the legislative procedure.

The discreet footage, which was initially circulated in 2021, captures two GOP members discussing the roles Manchin and Sinema were playing in keeping the filibuster and blocking Biden's agenda.

Rep Andy Biggs said: "Fortunately for us, the filibuster's still in effect in the Senate. Without that, we would be dead meat, and this thing would be done.

He added: "But thank goodness for Sinema and Joe Manchin."

