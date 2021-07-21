House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said the Republicans will run their own investigation into the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

This comes as Mr McCarthy pulled all five of his Republican picks from the select committee to investigate the riot after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi objected to two of his choices. Ms Pelosi refused to seat Reps Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio, two hardline members of the Republican caucus. She had approved Mr McCarthy’s other three picks.

Mr McCarthy said, “No committee in Congress will work if one person is picking all who can serve”.