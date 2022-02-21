Good Samaritan jumps into burning building to rescue trapped children

Two trapped children were rescued from a burning apartment by a quick-thinking good Samaritan.

Bodycam footage from Arizona’s City of Mesa Police Department captures “a very brave citizen” scaling the building metres from ravaging flames.

The man smashes the window to enter the building before hoisting himself into the smoke-filled room.

Moments later, he pulls out an infant and hands them to the officer.

Shortly after, a young girl is also carried out of the apartment and down the ladder to safety.

The children were treated for smoke inhalation in hospital, according to local news reports.

