Rescue workers at the site of the Miami condo collapse battled through the elements on Monday as they searched through the rubble.

The area near the fallen building in Surfside, Florida experienced thunderstorms as Tropical Storm Elsa moves towards the state.

On Sunday evening, the remainder of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South building was demolished to help with recovery efforts.

A number of bodies have since been found, bringing the death toll to 28, while 117 people remain unaccounted for.