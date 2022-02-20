Hundreds rescued after fire breaks out on Euroferry Olympia from Greece to Italy

Hundreds of people have been rescued from a ferry that caught fire between Greece and Italy, according to the Greek coastguard.

The Euroferry Olympia was headed to the Italian port of Brindisi from Igoumenitsa when the fire broke out on Friday morning (18 February) near the island of Corfu in the Ionian Sea.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The coastguard said 239 passengers and 51 crew members were on board, 11 of them are still missing.

Most of the passengers were rescued and transferred to the port of the island of Corfu, authorities said.