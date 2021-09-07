A man who fell some 30 feet into a storm drain has been rescued by the New York Police Department (NYPD) after being trapped for hours.

The man had been trapped sitting in water for hours with a broken ankle.

Bodycam footage captures first responders standing inside the Queens’ storm drain before they hoist the man to the surface.

Officers used the wall to hold their boots in place as they desperately attempted to free the injured citizen.

Police said: “As we got down there, he was conscious, he was talking to us, just expressed pain in his ankle region.”