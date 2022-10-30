CCTV footage captures a group of people fleeing a family-run pub after failing to pay their almost £300 bill.

The group of six racked up a £270 bill after dining on lobsters and fillet steaks and spending almost £74 on a bar tab.

Emma Lee, who owns The Sutton Arms in Faceby, North Yorkshire, shared a public appeal urging the group to do the right thing and pay for their expensive meal.

CCTV footage captures the suspects appearing to dodge their bill by staggering their exit from the restaurant.

