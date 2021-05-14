A livestream from Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has resurfaced online, in which she attempts to confront New York rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez two years before Ms Greene was elected to serve in the US Congress. After discovering that the door to AOC’s office is locked, the Republican - then a conservative activist - is heard saying, “Excuse me, I’m an American citizen, I pay taxes. I’d like to speak to someone in Congress.” Ms Greene has become known for her controversial views since her election, including her connections to the unfounded conspiracy theory, QAnon.