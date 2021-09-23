A Californian man broke down in tears as he was reunited with his emotional support dog that was missing for three days.

Watsonville police said the man, who they called Gary, had reported his “emotional support companion”, Arrow, missing on Saturday.

Upon opening his front door and seeing Arrow, Gary cries: “Oh my God, how did you do this?”

Thanking Officer Angel Hernandez for reuniting him with his lost pooch, Gary adds: “Thank you Angel, what a beautiful man you are.”

Officers found the Champion Doberman Pinscher, valued at more than $3,000, after identifying a woman who had found Arrow and taken him home.