Russian authorities arrested more than a dozen alleged members of the REvil hacking group.

The group has been accused by the United States of involvement in a number of high-profile ransomware attacks.

REvil hackers were blamed for a ​cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that led to widespread gas shortages on the U.S. East Coast used encryption software was developed by REvil associates.

The FSB said it raided 25 addresses, detained 14 people, and had seized more than 426 million roubles [$5.6 million] computer equipment and 20 luxury cars.

