Sir Richard Branson suffered horror injures after being in a "colossal" bike crash during the second day of the gruelling Strive BVI event.

The 71-year-old Virgin mogul's bike brakes failed, leading to him colliding with fellow cyclist Felix Stellmaszek.

In the moments after, both cyclists, despite being injured, are seen sitting in a vehicle laughing over the incident.

"I've never had someone push me off the road and apologise in advance, it was very gentle and kind of him," Felix said.

"You most likely saved my life, I was gathering such speed without the brakes," Sir Branson added.

