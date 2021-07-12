Sir Richard Branson rocketed up to the edge of space onboard a Virgin Galactic flight on Sunday, calling it an “experience of a lifetime.”

The jubilant British businessman made the comment as the space plane Unity – in its first fully crewed test – reached a height of about 50 miles. Footage from inside the vehicle briefly shows the passengers enjoying the weightlessness of zero gravity.

The trip made the Virgin boss the first billionaire to try out his own vessel, beating Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is set to make a similar journey next week aboard one of his Blue Origin spacecraft.